2018 Outlook: J'Mon Moore

2018 fantasy player outlook for J'Mon Moore, WR, Packers

J'Mon Moore was one of three receivers drafted by the Packers in April's draft, creating a bunch of competition for roster spots and playing time. A 6-foot-2 and 1/2, 207-pounder from Missouri, Moore posted back-to-back seasons with at least 60 catches, 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. Scouting reports suggested Moore will have to play with more physicality and refined techniques in the pros, hinting that Moore is more of a project than a play-now type of receiver for the Packers. He's worth considering with a late pick in rookie-only drafts.

