2018 Outlook: Joe Flacco
2018 fantasy player outlook for Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
The Ravens hope Joe Flacco starts this season the way he finished last season. Anything's better than how he started last season when he missed training camp with a back issue and threw nine touchdowns in his first 11 games. He came alive in Week 13 and finished the season with nine more scores in his final five, notching 20-plus Fantasy points in four of them. Despite the hot finish, Flacco will be as popular as icicles in Reykjavík because he's just not considered an explosive, productive Fantasy quarterback. Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead and four rookie pass-catchers were added to refresh Flacco's receiving cupboard, which should help at least a little bit. The bottom line is that there are so many great quarterbacks to pick from in Fantasy this year, and Flacco isn't one of them. He'll get picked toward the middle of two-quarterback league drafts but won't be selected in typical leagues that only start one gunslinger.
