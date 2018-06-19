2018 Outlook: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon figures to lead the Bengals run game in 2018, but should you buy into him leading your Fantasy lineup? Despite leading Bengals runners in carries, total touches and work inside both the red-zone and the opponents' 10-yard line last season, Mixon had just one game with over 100 rush yards, three with 100 total yards and four total touchdowns. Only twice did Mixon average at least 4.0 yards per carry when given 10-plus handoffs in a game. You can blame some of that on Bengals coach Marvin Lewis' hesitancy to feed Mixon early on, as well as on a concussion that essentially sidelined him for three December games. However, splitting work with Giovani Bernard was the biggest factor. That'll continue, even as the Bengals label Mixon as a "bell cow" like they did in late February. Bernard held Mixon to just nine third-down touches last year and proved to be superior in passing situations. If these roles continue into 2018 then Mixon will have a shot at around 250 touches, but his work in the passing game could cap his Fantasy upside. That's still good enough to make him a top-15 Fantasy running back in standard formats and more of a top-20 option in PPR. Round 3 is where you'll find him on Draft Day.