2018 Outlook: Joe Webb

2018 fantasy player outlook for Joe Webb, QB, Texans

Joe Webb signed with the Texans this offseason, and he will try to make the roster as a backup quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson. He spent 2017 with the Bills, but he saw minimal action in a backup role. Keep an eye on what happens with Webb in training camp, but he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...