2018 Outlook: John Brown
2018 fantasy player outlook for John Brown, WR, Ravens
John Brown signed with Baltimore as a free agent this offseason, and he will be part of a revamped receiving corps with the Ravens, along with new additions in Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead. Brown will be the deep threat of the group, and hopefully he can develop a solid rapport with new quarterback Joe Flacco. Brown also has to prove he can stay healthy after having another injury-plagued year in 2017 because of his sickle-cell trait, which limited him to 10 games. He showed his upside in 2015 when he had 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, and there's hope he can get back to that level in Baltimore. Brown is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, but if he's healthy and can work well with Flacco, he could emerge as a waiver-wire addition during the year.
