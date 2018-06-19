2018 Outlook: John Kelly
2018 fantasy player outlook for John Kelly, RB, Rams
The Rams selected rookie running back John Kelly from Tennessee in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete to be the No. 2 running back this season behind Todd Gurley. Kelly's main competition for the backup job will come from Malcolm Brown, but Kelly could easily carve out a role for himself behind Gurley, even if it will be in limited touches. In 2017 for the Volunteers, Kelly had 189 carries for 778 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns, and 37 catches for 299 yards. He could emerge as the handcuff for Gurley, which would make him a potential lottery ticket in seasonal leagues, but he has to prove he's better than Brown for that role. At best, Kelly will be worth a late-round pick in seasonal leagues, and he's also just a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
