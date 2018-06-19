2018 Outlook: John Ross

2018 fantasy player outlook for John Ross, WR, Bengals

The Bengals aren't giving up on John Ross, but Fantasy owners seem to be. Ross somehow went catchless as a rookie as injuries cost him most of 13 games. That's nothing new for Ross, who missed all of 2015 with knee injuries at Washington and struggled to get healthy for training camp last year. Anyone who considers Ross must accept his fragility, but they can also admire his unbelievable speed. The most likely outcome is that Ross will have three or four good weeks and the rest will be disappointments, which is typically the case for boom-or-bust Fantasy receivers. You'll only consider Ross with a very late-round pick on Draft Day.

