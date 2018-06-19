2018 Outlook: Johnny Holton

2018 fantasy player outlook for Johnny Holton, WR, Raiders

Johnny Holton will try to be a reserve receiver for the Raiders this season, but he will have minimal Fantasy value in most formats. Holton is behind Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts on the depth chart, and along with Jared Cook and the running backs, he will likely struggle for targets. Keep an eye on Holton's role heading into training camp, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

