2018 Outlook: Jonathan Stewart
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jonathan Stewart, RB, Giants
For the first time in his career, Jonathan Stewart won't wear Carolina blue. That's because he signed with the Giants this offseason, reuniting with playcaller Mike Shula in New York. However, Stewart is certain to be a backup behind rookie sensation Saquon Barkley, minimizing his playing time -- if he even makes the team. Your best bet is to ignore the 31-year-old now that he's transitioning into a part-time role.
