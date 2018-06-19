2018 Outlook: Jonnu Smith

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jonnu Smith, TE, Titans

Jonnu Smith figures to fight for playing time in training camp this summer. A better understanding of the nuances of pro football and the Titans' new playbook could give him more playing time, but until he unseats Delanie Walker as the Titans' starter, he shouldn't be touched in seasonal leagues

