2018 Outlook: Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard had more touches and more touchdowns in his second season than his first. But fears about Tarik Cohen taking work away from him along with steep declines in his rushing and receiving averages have Fantasy owners on edge heading into year three in Chicago. Cohen is certain to be involved in the Bears' new-fangled offense under coach Matt Nagy, but Howard should remain the engine of the ground game and the goal-line hog. And while the Bears figure to be more pass-friendly under Nagy, the improved threats through the air should give Howard some easier fronts to run against. That should turn his rushing average loose after it dipped to 4.1 yards per tote. It all adds up to Howard getting picked in late Round 2 or early Round 3, which should be more than acceptable given his back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a 54.8 percent success rate in Fantasy. Just don't expect a lot of receptions. It's fine if he's your No. 1 running back, but he'd be even sweeter to have as your No. 2.