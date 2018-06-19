2018 Outlook: Jordan Lasley

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Lasley, WR, Ravens

Rookie receiver Jordan Lasley hopes to carve out a role with the Ravens in training camp this summer. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder from UCLA was Josh Rosen's top target in 2017, averaging 7.7 receptions and a ridiculous 140.4 yards per game despite having his fair share of drops and not showing enough physicality or mental toughness. It will take a phenomenal training camp and preseason for Lasley to land on the Fantasy radar right away, so Fantasy owners in dynasty/keeper leagues are the only ones who should consider him with a late-round choice.

