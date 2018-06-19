2018 Outlook: Jordan Matthews
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Matthews, WR, Patriots
Jordan Matthews signed with the Patriots this offseason, and he will compete to be the No. 3 receiver in New England behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. He's a good fit for the Patriots because of his ability to play in the slot, and he can help New England replace the departed Danny Amendola. Matthews had a forgettable season with Buffalo in 2017 when he was limited to 10 games because of knee/ankle injuries, and he had career lows in catches (25), yards (282) and touchdowns (one). He should be healthy for the start of training camp, but there are a lot of mouths to feed in New England (Edelman, Hogan, Rob Gronkowski, etc). Matthews could prove to be a good late-round pick in deeper leagues if he's healthy and earns a prominent role in New England, and hopefully he can return to his 2014-15 form when he had at least 67 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns over that span with the Eagles.
