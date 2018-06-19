2018 Outlook: Jordan Reed
We hoped Jordan Reed had turned the corner in 2015 when he played 15 games and looked like an elite Fantasy option. But injuries were again a problem in 2016 when he played only 12 games, and 2017 was Reed's worst season in the NFL when he played just six games due to a toe injury. The upside for Reed is off the charts, and he could challenge Rob Gronkowski to be the No. 1 Fantasy tight end, which happened in 2015. But the downside is he misses 10 games, and then you're potentially playing tight end roulette all season. Reed should not be drafted as a clear-cut No. 1 Fantasy tight end unless he's fine during training camp. Even then, he's only worth the risk with a late-round pick this year, and you should cover yourself with a second tight end just in case the injury bug becomes a problem again. Reed does have a new quarterback this year in Alex Smith, who has a great track record using his tight end, and Reed could be in line for a strong season -- if he's healthy. That's always the risk with Reed when you consider him on Draft Day.
