2018 Outlook: Jordan Wilkins
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts
Rookie Jordan Wilkins has a chance to land some playing time with the Colts this season. The starter at Ole Miss last season, Wilkins averaged 6.5 yards per rush and 9.3 yards per catch with 10 total scores in 12 games. At just under 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, Wilkins isn't a burner but does a great job of making defenders miss with his crisp jump cuts. He's also a pretty good receiver. If the Colts can teach him to stop dancing in the backfield and become a better pass protector, he could see some decent playing time. He's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, but those in long-term formats will take a chance on him with a late pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...