2018 Outlook: Jordan Wilkins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Wilkins, RB, Colts

Rookie Jordan Wilkins has a chance to land some playing time with the Colts this season. The starter at Ole Miss last season, Wilkins averaged 6.5 yards per rush and 9.3 yards per catch with 10 total scores in 12 games. At just under 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, Wilkins isn't a burner but does a great job of making defenders miss with his crisp jump cuts. He's also a pretty good receiver. If the Colts can teach him to stop dancing in the backfield and become a better pass protector, he could see some decent playing time. He's not worth drafting in seasonal leagues, but those in long-term formats will take a chance on him with a late pick.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...