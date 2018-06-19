2018 Outlook: Jordy Nelson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordy Nelson, WR, Raiders
It's going to be weird to see Jordy Nelson not wearing green and gold, but it doesn't mean he's going to struggle. The 11-year veteran continues his career as a starter with the Raiders following his March release from Green Bay. Nelson won't be a very popular Fantasy choice given his disappointing 2017, but a look inside the numbers might convince you otherwise. With quality quarterback and trusted ally Aaron Rodgers, Nelson averaged 11.7 yards per catch with six touchdowns. From backup Brett Hundley, Nelson came down with 7.1 yards per catch and zero touchdowns. Perhaps the quarterback matters when it comes to Nelson, who still has a hint of speed in his legs despite being 33 years old. Working with Derek Carr in training camp will go a long way in determining how good he will be. For now, consider Nelson a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver worth a pick in Round 7 in PPR and Round 8 in non-PPR.
