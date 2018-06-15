2018 Outlook: Josh Allen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Allen, QB, Bills
The Bills got their quarterback of the future and hopefully the present when they selected Josh Allen at No. 7 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft from Wyoming. Allen will compete with A.J. McCarron for the starting job, but it would not be a surprise to see Allen become the starter as early as Week 1. Allen might be the most talented quarterback in this draft class, and he has a cannon of an arm on his 6-foot-5 frame. He didn't have the best stats at Wyoming (1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017), but his best football should be in front of him in the NFL. The Bills don't have an exciting receiving corps to potentially enhance Allen's skills, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of seasonal leagues. He could become a waiver-wire addition during the year, and Allen is worth a second-round pick in most rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.
