2018 Outlook: Josh Doctson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
This is a big year for Josh Doctson entering his third season in the NFL. The Redskins need him to have a breakout campaign, which would clearly be a benefit for Fantasy owners. Doctson is expected to start for the Redskins in a revamped receiving corps, which features Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson as the other main components. Doctson struggled as a sophomore and had just two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He also had just two games with more than seven targets, and we expect the Redskins to feature him more in 2018. Alex Smith might not enhance Docston's Fantasy value like most quarterbacks who are prone to taking more chances, but the opportunity is there for Doctson to have a breakout season. He's worth drafting as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver in all formats with a late-round pick.
