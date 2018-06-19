2018 Outlook: Josh Gordon

Drafting Josh Gordon to your Fantasy team isn't for everyone. Since his breakout 2013 season, he has scored one touchdown in 10 games and been suspended for 54 possible games. But that was then and this is now -- Gordon seems to have cleaned up his life and is refocused on being a key member of the Browns offense. To that end, he's in the right place at the right time. Cleveland has added Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield at quarterback, giving the squad some legitimate arms to work with. The Browns also reeled in Todd Haley as offensive coordinator -- he was the guy who helped the Steelers offense explode since 2012. This is still a team that figures to play from behind a lot, which in turn should create lots of target opportunities. Best of all, Gordon appears to be the most dangerous receiver among a group of pass catchers that will test plenty of defenses. For Gordon, 2013 is nothing but a memory -- don't expect numbers like those. Instead, if Gordon can average 75.0 yards per game, he'll end up with 1,200 over the course of the season. Tack on a decent dose of touchdowns and he'll flirt with a top-12 finish. Gordon is a big risk, but this is the first time in a while that his potential finally has a chance at being realized. That makes him tough to pass up in Round 4 or 5.