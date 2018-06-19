2018 Outlook: Josh Lambo
2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Lambo, K, Jaguars
In 10 games last year, Josh Lambo nailed 95 percent of his field goals including both of his attempts from 50-plus yards out. That's a substantial improvement from the 81.3 percent rate he had in two seasons with the Chargers. Lambo is in a good spot with a conservative, run-heavy offense that should generate plenty of field-goal attempts (at least 30 in each of the last three seasons). He's not a bad kicker to grab with your last pick.
