2018 Outlook: Josh Mccown

Josh McCown will return to the Jets as their starting quarterback in 2018, but he could face competition during the season from rookie Sam Darnold or Teddy Bridgewater. McCown played well for the Jets in 2017, which was his first season as their starter. In 12 full games (he broke his left hand in Week 14 and missed the final three outings), McCown had at least 18 Fantasy points in seven of them. He should have a better supporting cast this year with Quincy Enunwa (neck) healthy, as well as the addition of Terrelle Pryor at receiver to go with Robby Anderson. McCown is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he should be a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year as long as he can keep Darnold on the bench.