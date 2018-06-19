2018 Outlook: Josh Reynolds

2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

Josh Reynolds will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Rams this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. The Rams have a loaded receiving corps with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, and Reynolds could be No. 4 behind those guys. But Los Angeles will also use Michael Thomas and Pharoh Cooper as reserve receivers, and Reynolds has a limited ceiling in 2018 if everyone is healthy. In dynasty leagues, consider Reynolds a hold candidate since Cooks is playing on a one-year deal for 2018. But if Cooks gets a long-term deal, you can likely part ways with Reynolds because his long-term upside will continue to be limited.

