2018 Outlook: Josh Rosen

The Cardinals traded up in the NFL Draft to No. 10 overall in the first round to select Josh Rosen from UCLA, and he should be their quarterback of the future. He could also be their quarterback of the present if he's able to beat out Sam Bradford for the starting job. Even if he doesn't start in Week 1, Rosen is expected to play as a rookie in 2018, and he could be a sneaky Fantasy option at some point this year. In 2017 for the Bruins, Rosen passed for 3,756 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, but he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats. Rosen could easily be the best quarterback of this rookie class.