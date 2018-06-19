2018 Outlook: Josh Rosen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Rosen, QB, Cardinals
The Cardinals traded up in the NFL Draft to No. 10 overall in the first round to select Josh Rosen from UCLA, and he should be their quarterback of the future. He could also be their quarterback of the present if he's able to beat out Sam Bradford for the starting job. Even if he doesn't start in Week 1, Rosen is expected to play as a rookie in 2018, and he could be a sneaky Fantasy option at some point this year. In 2017 for the Bruins, Rosen passed for 3,756 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, but he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats. Rosen could easily be the best quarterback of this rookie class.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...