2018 Outlook: Josh Woodrum

2018 fantasy player outlook for Josh Woodrum, QB, Ravens

Josh Woodrum will try to earn the No. 3 quarterback job in Ravens camp this summer. Even if he gets a spot on the final 53-man roster, he's unlikely to warrant Fantasy use since he'll be behind both Joe Flacco and, presumably, Robert Griffin III.

