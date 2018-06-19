2018 Outlook: Joshua Dobbs

2018 fantasy player outlook for Joshua Dobbs, QB, Steelers

Joshua Dobbs will head to training camp hoping to land a roster spot. That will be tough after the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in April's draft. Dobbs will not have much Fantasy value unless he has an incredibly impressive summer.

