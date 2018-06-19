2018 Outlook: Juju Smith-Schuster
2018 fantasy player outlook for Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster is a lot of fun on and off the field, but will he help your Fantasy team win? When given a chance to play a large role in effectively three games last season without Antonio Brown on the field, including a home game against the Patriots when Brown left early, Smith-Schuster averaged 7.7 targets, 7.0 catches and 110.7 yards and two touchdowns. In Smith-Schuster's other 12 games, including the postseason, he averaged 5.1 targets, 3.3 receptions and 49.2 yards per game with six scores. The knack for scoring touchdowns goes back to his college days where he scored 10 times in each of his final two seasons at USC. It's probably not wrong to drop the "touchdown-dependent" label on Smith-Schuster, meaning that if he doesn't score for you, he won't help your team win. Down the line he could become a Fantasy monster, but for now we'd hold expectations back. Aim for him in Round 7.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...