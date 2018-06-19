2018 Outlook: Juju Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a lot of fun on and off the field, but will he help your Fantasy team win? When given a chance to play a large role in effectively three games last season without Antonio Brown on the field, including a home game against the Patriots when Brown left early, Smith-Schuster averaged 7.7 targets, 7.0 catches and 110.7 yards and two touchdowns. In Smith-Schuster's other 12 games, including the postseason, he averaged 5.1 targets, 3.3 receptions and 49.2 yards per game with six scores. The knack for scoring touchdowns goes back to his college days where he scored 10 times in each of his final two seasons at USC. It's probably not wrong to drop the "touchdown-dependent" label on Smith-Schuster, meaning that if he doesn't score for you, he won't help your team win. Down the line he could become a Fantasy monster, but for now we'd hold expectations back. Aim for him in Round 7.