2018 Outlook: Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman suffered a torn ACL in the preseason in 2017, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. And he should return as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, especially after Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams and Danny Amendola signed as a free agent with the Dolphins. Edelman has been an excellent Fantasy receiver since 2013, and he has three seasons over that span with at least 14 games played. In those three years, Edelman has averaged 98 catches for 1,044 yards and four touchdowns, with at least 134 targets a season. He's worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues, but he's a potential top 15 Fantasy receiver in PPR. As long as he returns to training camp at 100 percent as expected then look for Edelman to have another standout campaign in 2018. He should be drafted in Round 5 in standard leagues and Round 4 in PPR.