2018 Outlook: Julio Jones

Despite a sour 2017 where he had way more drops (eight) than touchdowns (three), there is no doubt Julio Jones is a No. 1 Fantasy receiver. He'll probably be among the first four receivers taken in your draft, and there's a good chance he'll go in Round 1. A safe bet for at least nine targets per game, Jones remains a top dog in Fantasy because of his outstanding yardage production -- 104.5 yards per game over his last five seasons. Best of all, Jones isn't dealing with any injuries or physical rehab heading into training camp, giving the 29-year-old a full summer to refine his rhythm with quarterback Matt Ryan, something he didn't have last season. Once Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins get picked in your league, expect Jones to follow very soon after.