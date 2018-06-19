2018 Outlook: Justin Hardy

2018 fantasy player outlook for Justin Hardy, WR, Falcons

Justin Hardy is expected to compete for playing time in Falcons camp this summer. Through three seasons, Justin Hardy has averaged 10.0 yards per catch and 1.5 receptions per game. It's unlikely he'll take on more work this season, so Fantasy owners shouldn't dedicate a roster spot to him.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...