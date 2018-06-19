2018 Outlook: Justin Jackson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers
The Chargers selected rookie running back Justin Jackson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from Northwestern, and he will compete for a roster spot to become the No. 3 running back in Los Angeles behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Jackson had a productive college career with at least 1,300 rushing yards in all four seasons at Northwestern, and he scored 41 rushing touchdowns. He also added 122 catches for 858 yards and one touchdown. Jackson should end up as the third running back for the Chargers, but he likely won't get much playing time barring an injury to Gordon, who played 16 games in 2017. We don't recommend drafting Jackson in the majority of seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
