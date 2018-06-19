2018 Outlook: Justin Tucker

2018 fantasy player outlook for Justin Tucker, K, Ravens

Want a sure thing in Fantasy? Justin Tucker is it. He's finished as a top-10 placekicker every year of his career, notching at least 29 field goals per season with a 90.2 career success rate. He's also never missed an extra point. The Ravens offense isn't explosive enough to score gobs of touchdowns, so don't be surprised to see Tucker continue attempting a bunch of field goals game after game. He's worth splurging on with one of the last 30 or so picks on Draft Day. You'll only have to replace him during his bye week.

