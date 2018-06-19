2018 Outlook: Justin Watson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Justin Watson, WR, Buccaneers
Rookie receiver Justin Watson will compete for a roster spot in training camp with the Buccaneers this summer. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder managed over 75 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns in each of his last three seasons at Penn. Watson has very good size and power but doesn't have much burst and has to expand his route tree to become a regular in Tampa Bay. He's worth a late-round pick in deeper dynasty/keeper drafts, but that's about it.
