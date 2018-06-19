2018 Outlook: Kai Forbath
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kai Forbath, K, Vikings
Strike first! Strike hard! No mercy! "Cobra" Kai Forbath finds himself in a competition for the Vikings kicking job with rookie Daniel Carlson this summer, so he better put his best foot forward. Forbath kicked his way to a top-10 finish last year and has an 8.7 Fantasy point per game average in 23 outings with the Vikings. Whoever kicks for Minnesota is in a good spot -- the Vikes have attempted an average of 35.8 field goals per season since 2014. So if Forbath keeps the job, he'll not only be a great Fantasy option but he'll also win the All Valley Championship and a date with Elisabeth Shue! Wait until he's actually landed the gig before drafting him with a final-round pick.
