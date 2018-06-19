2018 Outlook: Ka'imi Fairbairn

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans

The Texans have had a kicker finish as a top-12 option in just two of their last five seasons. Will Ka'imi Fairbairn turn their fortunes around in 2018? Probably not - Fairbairn hit a tolerable 80 percent of his field goal opportunities last year, missing one from 50-plus yards and two from 30 to 39 yards out. He also missed three extra points. Frankly, the Texans could bring in competition and give the job to someone else. No one should draft Fairbairn.

