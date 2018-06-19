2018 Outlook: Ka'imi Fairbairn
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans
The Texans have had a kicker finish as a top-12 option in just two of their last five seasons. Will Ka'imi Fairbairn turn their fortunes around in 2018? Probably not - Fairbairn hit a tolerable 80 percent of his field goal opportunities last year, missing one from 50-plus yards and two from 30 to 39 yards out. He also missed three extra points. Frankly, the Texans could bring in competition and give the job to someone else. No one should draft Fairbairn.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...