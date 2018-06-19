2018 Outlook: Kalen Ballage
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins
The Dolphins selected rookie running back Kalen Ballage in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Arizona State, and he's expected to compete for touches as a rookie behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Ballage could push Drake to be a featured rusher with a strong training camp and preseason, but most likely he will settle in as the No. 3 option. He was a dual threat for the Sun Devils with 450 carries for 1,984 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns and 82 catches for 684 yards and two touchdowns over four years, and the Dolphins will find ways to use him if Drake or Gore struggle. Ballage is worth a late-round flier in deep seasonal leagues, and he's a third- or fourth-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
