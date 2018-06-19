2018 Outlook: Kalen Ballage

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kalen Ballage, RB, Dolphins

The Dolphins selected rookie running back Kalen Ballage in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Arizona State, and he's expected to compete for touches as a rookie behind Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Ballage could push Drake to be a featured rusher with a strong training camp and preseason, but most likely he will settle in as the No. 3 option. He was a dual threat for the Sun Devils with 450 carries for 1,984 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns and 82 catches for 684 yards and two touchdowns over four years, and the Dolphins will find ways to use him if Drake or Gore struggle. Ballage is worth a late-round flier in deep seasonal leagues, and he's a third- or fourth-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...