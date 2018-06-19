2018 Outlook: Kapri Bibbs

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kapri Bibbs, RB, FA

Kapri Bibbs is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to land a job as a reserve running back after ending 2017 with the Redskins. Bibbs was actually a productive Fantasy option in Washington with at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in two of the three games he appeared in, but we don't expect him to earn a prominent role this year. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

