2018 Outlook: Kareem Hunt

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

Kareem Hunt had a standout rookie season in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. Fantasy owners should consider him a first-round pick in all formats. Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie, and he finished as the No. 3 Fantasy running back in standard leagues behind Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell. Hunt had 10 games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, and his 53 receptions were tied for 11th among running backs last year. He could lose some touches this season since the Chiefs have a loaded backfield behind Hunt with Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams, but Hunt will still remain a workhorse with the potential for 300-plus touches. He should be drafted as early as No. 5 overall in standard leagues and No. 7 overall in PPR.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...