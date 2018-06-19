2018 Outlook: Keelan Cole

2018 fantasy player outlook for Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars

Expect Keelan Cole to open the season as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver. That's not a bad role for Cole, who finished second on the team with 83 targets last year but caught only 50.6 percent of them. There was a glimmer of hope late last season when in Weeks 15 and 16 he caught 13 of 22 passes for a ridiculous 294 yards and a touchdown, but he struggled to pick up a lot of work after that and finished on a sour note. Figure he averages about three grabs per game with a decent receiving average and occasional touchdowns - the Jaguars aren't expected to be a prolific passing team after all. He's worth a late-round pick.

