2018 Outlook: Keelan Cole
2018 fantasy player outlook for Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars
Expect Keelan Cole to open the season as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver. That's not a bad role for Cole, who finished second on the team with 83 targets last year but caught only 50.6 percent of them. There was a glimmer of hope late last season when in Weeks 15 and 16 he caught 13 of 22 passes for a ridiculous 294 yards and a touchdown, but he struggled to pick up a lot of work after that and finished on a sour note. Figure he averages about three grabs per game with a decent receiving average and occasional touchdowns - the Jaguars aren't expected to be a prolific passing team after all. He's worth a late-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...