2018 Outlook: Keenan Allen

2018 fantasy player outlook for Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

After two seasons derailed by injuries that saw him play just nine total games, Keenan Allen had a career year in 2017 when he played every game. "I put in a lot of hard work and dedication to play 16 games," Allen said in an interview with CBS Sports. "Like I've been telling people, if I show you 16 games you see what happens." Allen set career highs in targets, catches and yards in 2017, and he had seven games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Despite the missed time, shouldn't be considered injury prone: He suffered a lacerated kidney in 2015 that cost him eight games, and he had a torn ACL in Week 1 in 2016. With the injuries behind him, Allen expects to continue having career years. He is a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he should be drafted in Round 2 this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...