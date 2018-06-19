2018 Outlook: Keith Smith

2018 fantasy player outlook for Keith Smith, RB, Cowboys

Keith Smith is expected to be the starting fullback for the Raiders this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He spent 2017 in that role for the Cowboys, but he had no carries and just five catches for 26 yards. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...