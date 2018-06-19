2018 Outlook: Keke Coutee
2018 fantasy player outlook for Keke Coutee, WR, Texans
Keke Coutee hopes his last two seasons as Texas Tech puts him in a position to make plays with the Texans. Those two seasons brought in 148 catches for 2,319 yards and 17 touchdowns, but it was his special-teams work that might have interested the Texans more. Coutee's not a big guy -- nearly 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds with sub-9-inch hands, so special teams could be where he makes his biggest impact. There is real concern about him holding up in the NFL, and given his skill set, he'll only occasionally come through with useful Fantasy numbers. We wouldn't draft Coutee in any typical Fantasy league, seasonal or otherwise.
