2018 Outlook: Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin will look to prove he can be the No. 1 receiver for the Bills this season after he was dealt to Buffalo in the middle of the 2017 campaign from Carolina. In six games with Buffalo, Benjamin had just 16 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets. He failed to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in any of those outings, and his best game came in Week 16 at New England when he had five catches for 70 yards on seven targets. He had minor knee surgery in January, but he's expected to be ready for offseason workouts. And Buffalo will have a new starting quarterback after Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland -- either rookie Josh Allen or free agent A.J. McCarron. Benjamin has to rebuild his reputation as a Fantasy asset after his performance in 2017, and it seems like a long time ago that he was a star as a rookie with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns for the Panthers. He's in a potential contract year, which hopefully will provide some additional motivation, but no one is counting on Benjamin as a Fantasy starter. He's only worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in the majority of leagues, and we'd all love to see a rebound year from him in 2018.