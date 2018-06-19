2018 Outlook: Kendrick Bourne

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kendrick Bourne, WR, 49ers

Kendrick Bourne has the chance to be a reserve receiver for the 49ers this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. At best, Bourne will likely be the No. 4 receiver behind Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, but he has to hold off rookie Dante Pettis as well. We don't expect Bourne to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2018, and ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

