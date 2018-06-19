2018 Outlook: Kenjon Barner

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kenjon Barner, RB, FA

Kenjon Barner is a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve running back/return man. In 2017 with the Eagles, Barner had just 21 total touches for 113 total yards and one touchdown, but he also added 194 kickoff return yards and 240 punt return yards. Keep an eye on where he signs, but he will have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and should not be drafted in most formats

