2018 Outlook: Kenneth Dixon
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens
Despite entering just his third season with less than 100 carries under his belt, Ravens rusher Kenneth Dixon might already be facing a make-or-break training camp. The one-time ballyhooed prospect missed all of 2017 with a knee injury while also serving two suspensions for violating NFL drug policies. Dixon only has appeal based on reputation -- the odds of him staying healthy, not getting suspended and then landing a large role in the Ravens offense seem slim. Feel free to spend a late-round flier on Dixon, but don't expect him to be anything more than a role player for Baltimore.
