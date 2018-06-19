2018 Outlook: Kenny Golladay

One of our favorite sleepers from last year, Kenny Golladay is aiming to take the next step in his development in Detroit this year. That makes him one of our favorite sleepers again this year. Golladay scored twice and had four catches for 69 yards in Week 1, then scored only one more time and averaged 41 yards per game in his other 10 outings. Injuries stunted Golladay's progress, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder is primed to improve in an offense that lost big red-zone threat Eric Ebron this offseason. That could help his touchdown numbers improve, but finding targets overall could be difficult considering Marvin Jones and Golden Tate have each had over 100 targets per season with Matthew Stafford. Ultimately, Golladay's upside meshed with his late-round price tag makes him a great sleeper to take a chance on once you get to Round 10 or 11.