2018 Outlook: Kenny Stills
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
Kenny Stills could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins this season now that Jarvis Landry was traded to Cleveland. Stills has scored 15 touchdowns in two seasons with Miami, and the Dolphins have to replace Landry's production from 2017 of 160 targets for 112 catches, 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola will take most of that production, along with DeVante Parker playing a role, but Stills could easily continue to improve on his stats from the past two seasons. He's had two years in his career with at least 840 receiving yards, and this could be his first 1,000-yard campaign. Stills is worth a flier as a high-end No. 4 Fantasy receiver with a mid- to late-round pick. This could end up as the best season of his five-year career.
