2018 Outlook: Kenyan Drake
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins
Kenyan Drake enters this season as the expected starting running back for the Dolphins. He will share touches with Frank Gore and potentially rookie Kalen Ballage, but Drake showed in 2017 that he could be a featured back once Miami traded Jay Ajayi to the Eagles prior to Week 9. In the final nine games of the season without Ajayi, Drake had 123 carries for 619 yards (5.03 yards per carry) and three touchdowns and 29 catches for 232 yards and one touchdown. He scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of those nine outings, including four games with double digits in points. Drake had at least 17 touches in four of his final five games, and hopefully that's the workload he gets this season. Gore will definitely take away touches, but Drake projects as a No. 2 Fantasy running back heading into training camp. He's worth drafting no later than Round 4 in the majority of leagues.
