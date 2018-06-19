2018 Outlook: Kerryon Johnson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions
The Lions have tabbed Auburn rookie Kerryon Johnson as their running back of the future. At 5-foot-11 and 1/2 and 213 pounds, Johnson combines patient, balanced running with a slashing, physical style. He was also productive, scoring 30 total touchdowns and averaging 108.5 total yards per game in his past two seasons. But Johnson isn't a burner (4.52 in 40-yard dash, only three runs of 30-plus yards) and joins the Lions after averaging 25.8 touches per game last year. Odds are Johnson will be part of a crowded backfield that includes goal-line hawk LeGarrette Blount and passing-down mavens Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah. It doesn't help that he battled through three injuries last year (ribs, shoulder, hamstring) and dealt with other injuries prior to 2017. However, despite this the rookie will probably lead the team in carries and total yards and potentially touchdowns. You simply have to decide if Johnson is worth the risk -- what round you take him in will play a pivotal role. If you're considering him in Round 5, it's too soon. If it's Round 7, the value is better, so target him then. If you're talking dynasty/keeper formats then Round 6 works. He's going to be a back-of-the-first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...