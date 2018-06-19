2018 Outlook: Kerryon Johnson

The Lions have tabbed Auburn rookie Kerryon Johnson as their running back of the future. At 5-foot-11 and 1/2 and 213 pounds, Johnson combines patient, balanced running with a slashing, physical style. He was also productive, scoring 30 total touchdowns and averaging 108.5 total yards per game in his past two seasons. But Johnson isn't a burner (4.52 in 40-yard dash, only three runs of 30-plus yards) and joins the Lions after averaging 25.8 touches per game last year. Odds are Johnson will be part of a crowded backfield that includes goal-line hawk LeGarrette Blount and passing-down mavens Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah. It doesn't help that he battled through three injuries last year (ribs, shoulder, hamstring) and dealt with other injuries prior to 2017. However, despite this the rookie will probably lead the team in carries and total yards and potentially touchdowns. You simply have to decide if Johnson is worth the risk -- what round you take him in will play a pivotal role. If you're considering him in Round 5, it's too soon. If it's Round 7, the value is better, so target him then. If you're talking dynasty/keeper formats then Round 6 works. He's going to be a back-of-the-first-round pick in rookie-only drafts.