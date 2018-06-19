2018 Outlook: Kevin White

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kevin White, WR, Bears

The oft-injured Kevin White has 21 career receptions through three seasons and enters training camp buried on the depth chart. Chicago has him on its roster because it owes him $5.2 million and won't get anything in return if it cuts him. Expect the Bears to squeeze whatever they can out of White this season, but do not expect him to help your Fantasy team.

